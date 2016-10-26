Commuters brace yourselves! Broken rail at Marylebone means that trains are running extra slowly

There was misery for commuters today as a broken rail at London Marylebone has resulted in all trains having to run at a reduced speed.

A spokesperson for Chiltern Railways tweeted: “All lines are currently blocked, the disruption is outside of Marylebone. You can travel into London on any Cross Country UK or Great Western Railway service - ticket acceptance has been allowed due to the disruption”

A statement from Chiltern Railways read: “Services are expected to resume from 1500. Services from Aylesbury to London will terminate at Harrow on the Hill and return to Aylesbury, other services will terminate at West Ruislip before returning.

“Customers are advised to continue their journey into London on the London Underground.”