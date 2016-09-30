COLUMN: We are YOUR local newspaper, so let’s all work together to really make a difference

I got into news journalism because I really believe in telling the truth.

As I’m sure is the same for everyone, there have been times in my life where telling the truth has been hard, and sometimes upsetting, but very necessary, and I wanted to help people tell their own truths in a way which would help benefit others.

It is beyond frustrating, and as a society I think we need to question whether this management of the news is in all of our interests. We are your local newspaper, your eyes and ears on the ground, your friendly neighbourhood watchdog. But many people mistrust the press at ground level as though they were some tabloid sharks standing on a z-list celebrity’s doorstep.

Content Editor Hayley O'Keeffe

Anything that we do here for you with be fair, balanced and ethical. It might not always be what you want to hear, but it will always be the truth and in the public interest.

But without your support we cannot get past that army of press officers, we cannot achieve the changes that together we are capable of.

We need you as much as you need us, and do you know what, all of our democracy is at stake.

So please email me your stories and campaign ideas to hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk they are in honest hands.