Cheers! Thame pub celebrates double award

Thame pub The Thatch is celebrating after being named as the runner-up in two categories of The Observer’s Food Monthly Awards.

The pub in the Lower High Street was named as runner-up in the Best Sunday Lunch and Best Place to Drink across the South East of England.

General manager Evelin Rae said she was delighted when upon receiving her copy of the magazine she read of The Thatch’s success.

Ms Rae said: “Imagine my delight when saw the news that we had been named runner-up in not one but two categories - ones close to our heart - Sunday lunch and as a rather good watering-hole.

“I was absolutely thrilled, and couldn’t wait to share the news with the team.

“We all work very hard to make The Thatch the place it is - somewhere you can enjoy good food and drink with great friendly service to match - and it’s down to the team that we have done so well.

“Also to our great guests and readers of the magazine who voted for us again, we thank you all.”

Ms Rae is pictured back left with her team holding up a copy of The Observer’s Food Monthly magazine.