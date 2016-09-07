Bricks thrown at car parked on driveway in Thame

Police are investigating after a car was damaged twice in the space of a week when bricks were thrown at it.

The first incident took place in Churchill Crescent, Thame, on August 21 between 10.30pm and midnight.

A car parked on a driveway had a brick thrown at it, causing its rear lights to be broken.

The second incident occurred in the same road between 6am and 6.30am on Saturday September 3.

A brick was thrown at the same vehicle, causing a dent to the roof, and snapping off the aerial.

Investigating officer Sgt Vicky Hoskin said: “There have been two incidents within a two week period to the same vehicle which was parked on a driveway of a property.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about these incidents, or who has seen any suspicious activity in the area.

“Anyone who has any details should contact Thames Valley Police via the non-emergency number 101.”