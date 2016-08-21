BHS final closing date delayed ‘because stockrooms are full’

The final closing date for many BHS stores has been postponed because stockrooms are still full of clothes and homewares.

Official receivers Duff & Phelps have delayed the closing date of Britain’s favourite department store for at least seven days after stockrooms across the country are still full with unsold stock.

The shutters were meant to be down on Britain’s beloved department store by August 20 but the unsold stock has forced receivers to delay until the 28th at the earliest.

After the chain’s collapse, store managers Hilco have brought in thousands of pounds worth of non-BHS stock to boost the income for creditors.

In total 57 stores remain open across Britain selling fashion and homewares as well as all store fixtures and fittings, including signs and mannequins, to try and recoup as much money as possible.

A BHS source said: “The original expected closing date was to be the 20 August but there is a lot of unsold stock so we don’t know exactly what the official closing date will be.

“As the official receivers Duff & Phelps obviously want to sell as much stock as possible.

“As BHS stock has diminished in order to keep customers coming in we have brought in other stock to make the stores look enticing.

“At the moment the administrators are trying to maximise return and having extra stock keeps the store going for longer.

“Stores that were due to close early may stay open longer, it is completely dependent on stock levels and employees will be kept in the loop before any official decisions are made.

“Shop workers are being threatened with losing redundancy pay if they leave before their notice period.

“BHS closing is not ideal but it is not unforeseen and we are hopeful that stores would be closed by the 20th but we are working with employees to decide closing dates.

“Employees are being offered the chance to work for some days after the store closes, but they will not be docked a week’s pay if they choose not to.”

After 88 years the department store’s closure has affected 11,000 jobs and 22,000 pensions and Sir Philip Green is in line to receive the full £35m he is owed.

The chain’s brought the shutters down on its Oxford Street flagship store on Saturday while the remaining stores are plastered with red and yellow “everything must go” signs.

Sir Philip Green was found to be largely responsible for its collapse after a committee of MPs criticised his decision to sell the firm to former bankrupt Dominic Chappell for £1 in 2015.