BA and easyJet passengers could pay £25 charge for flight delay complaints

It could cost airline passengers £25 for making a complaint, following the introduction of new aviation rules.

Passengers traveling with British Airways, easyJet and Thomas Cook will be charged £25 if any claim they make is unsuccessful, as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will no longer mediate between customers and airlines.

Previously, the CAA would act as the ‘middleman’ in negotiations between customer and airlines in disputes regarding flight delays and cancellations or missing or damaged luggage.

British Airways, along with easyJet and Thomas Cook, have signed up to the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), which charges customers a £25 fee for unsuccessful claims for compensation.

However, passengers with other airlines, including Flybe and Ryanair will be able to pursue complaints without fear of financial loss as these airlines have signed up with the Retail Ombudsman which does not charge customers to use the service.

Also, Eurowings and Lufthansa will use German company Söp, which similarly does not charge a fee.