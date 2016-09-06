Aylesbury Mosque celebrates 25th anniversary with party for everyone

Aylesbury’s mosque is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the whole community is invited to join in the celebration.

Since it opened in 1991 the congregation has grown from just 400 to around 10,000, but the initial project almost didn’t happen.

Masood Ahmed, secretary of the mosque said: “The construction work began in the late 1980s and there was a huge effort on the part of the Muslim community to raise funds. At that time it cost around £450,000 which was a lot more money then than it is now.

“At times the the funds dried up and the project was in doubt, but people gave entire week’s wages to keep it going.”

Since it first opened the Mosque has gone from strength strength, and now offers a range of classes as well as regular worship.

There is also an after-school club for children, which recently ran during the summer holidays too.

Mr Ahmed said: “We offer adult Arabic classes which are attended by non-Muslims too. This is a real plus for us because we want the Mosque to be somewhere that the whole community can benefit from.

“ We have an English speaking Imam and a vibrant young management team that are working hard to build a positive relationship with the wider community.”

This week Eid, which marks the end of the Holy Festival of Ramadan was announced for September 12, which happily coincides with the Mosque’s birthday week.

A special public celebration event, will take place on September 17 from 11am until 4pm.

Mr Ahmed added: “It’s going to be great, and we hope that everyone will come and join us.

“There will be activities including a bouncy castle and a fire engine and even men on stilts.

“We will have the local NHS giving advice aswell and lots of things to keep the kids entertained.

“There will also be scheduled tours of the Mosque so people who wonder what happens can find out more.”

To find out more about the celebration event, or the life of the Mosque go to www.facebook.com/Aylesbury-Mosque