A-level results: Lord Williams’s School

Pupils at Lord Williams’s School in Thame are celebrating after another great set of A-level results.

Results came out today (Thursday) and showed that the school achieved a pass rate of 99% with 47% of passes at A*/A and B grade.

Headteacher David Wybron said: “We have very capable and hardworking students and this is very evident in their excellent A-level achievements.

“I want to pay a particular tribute to those students who have overcome considerable challenges over the last two years and have more than fulfilled the high expectations they and their teachers have had.

“On their behalf, I would like to acknowledge the dedication of their teachers and support staff, who have given so much, in order that so many individuals and their families can celebrate today.”

The following students achieved A* or A grades in three or more subjects: Lizzie Barratt, Jennifer Bernstein, Henry Glover, Eliza Goode, Olly Gough, Will Harrison, Luke Harvey, Elizabeth Kew, Daniel Kovacs, Jack Lawlor, Josh Lilley, Maddie Morrison, Abigail Spokes, Alistair Stewart and Emily Wignall.