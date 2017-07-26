Literary festival opens with talk by BBC’s Jeremy Vine

Award-winning presenter, broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine will be opening the Thame Arts and Literature Festival, and tickets go on sale next week.

The 8th annual festival, which features a wide range of events around the town, runs from Wednesday, October 11 until Sunday, October 15.

Jeremy will be at the Spread Eagle on Wednesday, October 11 at 7pm – a day earlier than the original published start, and his talk will be the opening event.

Jeremy Vine is best known for his own BBC Radio 2 programme and as the host of TV’s quiz show, Eggheads, his infamous Strictly Come Dancing moves and election specials.

He will talk about his book, ‘What I have learnt’, the ultimate insider’s account of today’s BBC, in which he tries to answer the most important question of all: “Why can’t I get into the building without my pass?”

Another exciting event and guaranteed sell-out will be Dame Jenni Murray, journalist, author and broadcaster, best known for presenting BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour since 1987. She’ll be in conversation about her latest book, A History of Britain in 21 Women, A Personal Selection.

Other well-known names coming to Thame will be Charles Spencer, Mike Read, DJ and all-round expert in pop music, and actor Ray Brooks, joining a host of journalists and playwrights, art historians, biographers, actors and crime writers.

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday, August 1. Book tickets at http://www.talfestival.org/ or call 0871 288 3420.