Join in with this year’s Thame Swimathon

The Rotary Club of Thame are looking for teams of between four and six to join in the fifth edition of the Thame swimathon on Sunday February 26.

The popular event takes place at the Thame Leisure Centre between 11am and 3pm.

Teams swim for one hour during the course of the day and raise funds for various charities in the process.

The event is possible due to generous local sponsors who cover most of the costs of the event including Thame Leisure Centre, Park Street Dental Clinic, Aston Hearing, Booker Tate and Ignite Sport.

All ages from eight upwards are invited to participate.

To pick up a team entry form, information pack and sponsorship form visit www.thame.rotary1090.org.

Teams interested in taking part are advised to book sooner rather than later as 13 out of the 20 time-lane slots have already been booked.

Participants have the option to allocate 50% of the money raised towards a charity of their choice or 100% towards the rotary club’s chosen charities.

Currently the rotary club is supporting Medical Detection Dogs, Thame Citizens Advice Bureau, Polio Plus & Rotary Foundation, Aquabox and Tools for Self Reliance.

The swimmers at the previous edition of the event raised more than £5,300 for charity.

For more details about the Rotary Club of Thame visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thamerotary.