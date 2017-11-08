Jane prepares to ‘Brave the Shave’

Proprietor at Bradmoor Farm in Haddenham, Jane Gollins, will be taking part in the Macmillan Cancer Support ‘Brave the Shave’ campaign with a fundraising target of £10,000.

Jane will be hosting a ‘Brave the Shave’ evening on Thursday, November 9 at Bradmoor Farm from 7pm, where a raffle and auction will take place to increase her fundraising efforts, which currently stands at over £4,000.

Auction prizes include, a round of golf at The Belfry and The Oxfordshire Golf Clubs, Gold Packages at College Farm Shooting Ground, executive box tickets for Oxford United FC and a private dining experience in your own home.

Those wishing to support Jane and Macmillan can donate at:

Those donating are invited to attend the evening for light refreshments and to watch the ‘shave’ take place.

Jane said: “I was one of the lucky ones, I was given the all clear, but the result could have been very different. That’s why I would like to raise money to help those that are not so fortunate, and rely on the fantastic support provided by Macmillan.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received from those sponsoring and donating raffle and auction prizes. I would like to say a personal thank you to everyone who has been so kind and generous. Hopefully together we are able to make a difference to those affected by cancer and in need of Macmillan’s wonderful support.”

Paresh Nar, Macmillan’s Regional Fundraising Manager, said: ““Every day, eleven people in Buckinghamshire hear the devastating news that they have cancer and Macmillan wants to be there to help the increasing number of people being diagnosed. We currently have more than 100 Macmillan professionals in clinical and community environments in the county. We rely on the generosity of the public to provide our services; and it is people like Jane who are a shining example of what can be achieved by just one person. We are grateful to Jane, her friends and family and the suppliers and customers of Bradmoor Farm.”

https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/jane-gollins