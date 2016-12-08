HMIC report ranks Thames Valley Police as ‘good’

An inspection of Thames Valley Police has ranked the force as ‘good’ when it comes to public confidence.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) carried out its legitimacy and leadership inspections of TVP and has found the force to be committed to the highest standards of behaviour.

In its report, HMIC stated TVP acted on lessons learned and feedback to improve the way it treats the public, leading to a reduction in complaints and better complaints management.

Thames Valley Police has been rated as good in terms of how confident the public are that they will be treated with fairness and respect by the police.

For the first time HMIC looked at how well police forces are tackling the problem of officers or staff abusing their positions of authority for sexual gain. For TVP the report stated the force was effective in dealing with employees involved in this type of corruption, but recommended the force took a broader approach to gathering intelligence about all types of corruption rather than relying on referrals from its workforce.

It also noted TVP had programmes in place to support leadership development.

Chief Constable, Francis Habgood said: “It is vital our communities believe we use our powers fairly and treat people with respect in the course of our duties and that we are seen as friendly and approachable.

“Our victim satisfaction rate of 95.2 per cent continues to sit above the average for forces in England and Wales.”