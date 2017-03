The resident gardener at Turn End estate in Haddenham, Jackie Hunt will be doing a walk and talk entitled ‘Getting the Garden Ready’ at Turn End in Townside on Saturday March 25 between 11am and 12.15pm.

Tickets are £10 with a reduced price of £8.50 for Friends of Turn End members and can be booked at www.turnendtrust.eventbrite.co.uk or by e-mailing turnendevents@gmail.com.