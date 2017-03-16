Have you seen missing Thame kitten Albert? A little boy really wants him to come home

A six year old boy is missing his beloved pet kitten Albert, who has been missing since March 6.

Albert went missing in the day between 9am and 3pm and owner Jenny Halson is desperate to see him return because her young son is missing his playmate.

She said: “We have heard nothing of him in the nearly two weeks, and he has not been found deceased by any vets or rescue centres.

“He is microchipped but has no collar so he may look like he isn’t owned by anyone.

“Our hope is that someone kind might be feeding him.

“My 6 year old son is missing him dearly.”

Anyone who has seen Albert is asked to call Jenny on 07850553574