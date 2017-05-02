Haddenham mum takes part in new reality television programme

A mum from Haddenham is taking part in a new reality TV show which airs next week.

Tracy Kiss, 29, is one of the participants in ‘Mind The Age Gap’ which is being broadcast by Channel 5 at 10pm nightly from Monday May 8.

The show involves 12 strangers from across the age spectrum living in a mansion together.

It is described as ‘a social experiment’ in which the different generations are encouraged to discuss issues relating to feminism, racism, sexism, religion and politics.

In a post on her blog, Tracy described taking part in the show as ‘a leap out of my comfort zone into the unknown’.

If you miss the show you can catch it on demand at www.channel5.com.