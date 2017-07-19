Go detective over the holidays with summer reading fun

The library in Thame is one of many across Oxfordshire inviting youngsters to take part in a detective-themed reading challenge this summer.

Children aged four to 11 are invited to ‘join’ the Animal Agents investigative team and solve a mystery by reading six library books and collecting special stickers.

Children can sign up at their local library and receive a collector’s folder. As they read their books over the summer, they will receive stickers to help them crack the clues and help the Animal Agents find out what’s really been going on behind the scenes! When they’ve completed the challenge they can claim their medal and certificate.

Young volunteers aged 13-24 are also needed to help library staff promote the challenge, talk to children about the books they have read and help them to choose others.

More information and application forms for volunteers can be found at www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/libraries

A programme of events is also planned at libraries including stories, crafts and special Science Oxford and Oxfordshire Museums Library Tours. Contact your local library or go to https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/cms/event-categories/libraries to find out how to take part.

Families can also unlock some digital magic on the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge website at www.animal-agents.org.uk including the Book Sorter, a unique crowd-sourced database of books in user friendly categories that children themselves have rated and added.

The reading challenge is being delivered in partnership with The Reading Agency, with exclusive artwork by Tony Ross, the UK’s best-selling children’s illustrator.