Glorious celebration of the countryside at Bucks County Show

The 150th Bucks County Show takes place next week with a main ring display by the Household Cavalry Musical Ride.

The popular annual celebration of the countryside will also feature a display of Farming Through The Ages, equestrian classes, rural crafts and the backbone of the show - magnificent displays of cattle and sheep.

At the Royal Tournament in 1882 a mounted display team from the Household Cavalry performed a series of manoeuvres to music and the display has been performing to the British public, and sometimes abroad, ever since.

The performance is designed to demonstrate the type of horsemanship used by the regiment in the days when it still fought on horseback.

Horsemanship of a different kind will be on display in the equestrian classes at the show, many of which are qualifying classes for the Horse of the Year Show in October. This year the horse section will have five rings with 80 classes, starting at 8am.

There will be approximately 60 classes of various breeds in the cattle show with Aberdeen Angus, British Charolais, British Simmental, Hereford, Holstein, Jersey and Dexters with judging starting from 8.30am.

Sheep classes include Charollais, Texel, Wiltshire Horn and Berrichon with judging commencing at 9.15am

The Countryside Area will include demonstrations and rural pursuits and as always there will be a parade of The Old Berkeley Beagles and The Farmers’ Bloodhounds in the main ring.

More than 200 trade stands will be at the show, plus a home and garden marquee and a shopping marquee.

Bucks County Show takes place from 8am - 6pm on Thursday August 31 at Weedon Park. Tickets can be bought on the gate on the day but are cheaper if bought in advance online or from selected retail outlets or the Tourist Information Offices in Buckingham, Princes Risborough and Wendover. Full details of all outlets, plus details of the show and to buy E-tickets go to www.buckscountyshow.co.uk

To alleviate traffic congestion a free bus service will run between Station Way in Aylebury and the showground, with the first bus at 9.30am.