Get ready for another great night of musical talent in Thame

An acoustic rock band based in Hertfordshire are topping the bill for next month’s meeting of the First Thursday Music Club.

Old Country Union who appeared at the Towersey Festival last year will be performing a selection of acoustic rock covers in the Featured Act spot at 10pm.

OCU’s performance will be the climax of a great evening of music which starts at the James Figg pub on Thursday April 6 at 8pm.

OCU comprises Simon Blanchford, Tim Sweet and John Greville and the band is lead by their charismatic front man Frank Walsh.

Also on the bill are Out of the Village, formerly known as the Ellie Ruddock Band, Simon Stafford, Caitlin and 2am.

As is the case every month, the First Thursday Music Club gives artists the chance to play during their Open Mic section of the evening.

Player sign-up is on a first come, first served basis from 7.30pm.

The club has a full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit all set up on stage and ready to go.

An eclectic evening of music is guaranteed and entry is free.