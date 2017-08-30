George steals the show as firm’s fun day nets £10,000

Thame’s biggest employer has raised £10,000 for a heart charity at its annual fundraiser.

The partnership between Travelodge, which operates 548 hotels, and the British Heart Foundation (BHF) was announced last month and to date the hotel chain is proud to reveal it has raised almost £40,000 for BHF.

The annual one day event titled ‘Red Day’ after the charity’s official brand colour was held on Wednesday, August 16 at Thame Cricket Club - where the 250 staff based at Travelodge headquarters joined forces with their family and friends to raise the cash.

At the event, staff pitted their wits in a range of fun activities throughout the day which included Morris dancing, a scavenger hunt, a tug of war, raffle, tombola and barbecue.

There was also a cricket match between the Travelodge head office team, the company’s tax advisors, FTI Consultancy and financial tech specialists, Global Pay.

For the third consecutive year the Travelodge head office team won both games and brought the trophy back to their headquarters.

The ‘piece de resistance’ of the event had to be Travelodge Crufts – running for its second year now. Ten dogs were showed at the event and winners were selected for best in show, waggiest tail, dog agility, fest fashionista, skills and walk to heel.

The overall winner of Travelodge Crufts was George, a Miniature Schnauzer, whose owner is Iwona Mahoney, who works in the Travelodge HR department as a HR advisor.

George scored high marks in all of the challenges he took part in.

Tom Edwards, Travelodge revenue director and charity sponsor, said “Our annual fundraising day is a fantastic opportunity for team building and raising money for our nominated charity, which this year is The British Heart Foundation. We are a competitive bunch and delighted to have raised £10,000 in one day.

“We had a truly great day full of fun and laughter but most importantly we raised a lot of money for The British Heart Foundation’s vital research and treatments and training. I would like to thank everyone for their efforts and support.”

Caroline Totterdill, director of philanthropy and partnerships at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “We are so grateful for all the support our friends at Travelodge have given to the British Heart Foundation.

“The dedication and enthusiasm they have shown by putting together fundraising events such as Red Day is fantastic. Events like this help us continue to fund lifesaving research, inching closer to our goal of beating heart disease. So for that, we want to say thank you.”

Travelodge has pledged to raise a quarter of million pounds for the charity over the next two years. In addition to support its partnership all hotel managers and head office staff, including the executive team have undergone life-saving CPR training to help the charity create a nation of lifesavers and dramatically improve survival rates from cardiac arrest.