Gardens of Adwell to open for employment charity

The gardens are opening to raise vital funds and awareness for employment charity Aspire Oxford.

Adwell House garden

Aspire supports Oxfordshire’s most disadvantaged people into and towards employment through social enterprise, as the best way to break the cycles of homelessness, reoffending and poverty.

Adwell Estate owner Tom Birch Reynardson is a patron of the charity and became involved with Aspire’s work during his time as High Sheriff of Oxfordshire.

The public are welcome to visit during the opening on Sunday, June 25, from 2pm to 5pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the extensive gardens at Adwell which will be at their best in June.

Highlights include the walled garden with a beautiful range of roses and the water garden with its fabulous waterfall creating a stunning backdrop to the extensive lawns.

The gardens also feature ancient trees planted by the present owners’ ancestors and for those feeling active, there is a delightful walk at the trout lakes at Adwell where families can enjoy lots of wildlife.

Dogs on leads are very welcome and tea will be served throughout the afternoon.

Admission is £5 for adults with children under 12 admitted free.

For further information about the event contact admin@adwellestate.com or visit www.adwellestate.com.

Visit www.aspireoxford.co.uk