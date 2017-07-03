Fun in the sun as Haddenham hosts afternoon of music and beer

The 2017 edition of Haddenham Summerfest was held at the village’s junior school on Saturday July 1.

Large crowds enjoyed the nice weather, music from a host of great bands and the wide variety of beers and ales that were available to sample.

A group of friends enjoy fun in the sun at Haddenham Summerfest 2017

Live music at Summerfest 2017 came from Hair of the Dog, Sinfiction, Dealey Plaza, Cooper Black, Magic Eight Ball and Bootlegger.

The village hosts a similar event on December 9 at Banks Park in the form of ‘Winterfest’ - featuring live music, a range of food and up to 40 different ales.

The first two photos above are courtesy of haddenham.net.

More photos from Summerfest 2017 in this week’s Bucks Herald.