Fun dog show among new attractions at this year’s Thame Food Festival

A dog show is among the new attractions planned at this year’s expanded Thame food festival.

The hugely popular event is now in its ninth year and is moving venue - to the Thame Showground - and moving to two days - Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1.

The dog show is being held in association with Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, based in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire.

It features categories to suit all types of dogs.

A selection of specialist dog treat stalls will be exhibiting alongside the show.

Northern Home Counties community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Michelle Sapwell says: “I am really excited to be working with Thame Food Festival.

“Our demonstration team will be attending to raise awareness of the work of our amazing Hearing Dogs and the team will also be the judges in our fun dog show competition.

“This promises to be a fantastic weekend of family fun!”

Lotte Duncan, patron and organiser of the festival said: “Our new location at Thame Showground and extending the event over two days means we have the opportunity to add even more attractions.

“The added space means that alongside a wonderful array of artisan producers selling their wares and our usual focus on chef and baking demonstrations, we can also feature an area dedicated to dogs.”