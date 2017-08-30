Fringe draws the crowds in glorious bank holiday weather

The third Towersey Fringe took place on what turned out to be one of the most beautiful days of the year, with perfect blue skies, on bank holiday Sunday.

Crowds turned out in large numbers with families and friends all enjoying free musical entertainment, from bands Wilford Social, The 27, A Little Bit Country, Band With No Name, SYD and MFU.

Bands were introduced by village resident and BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce. The bar was kept busy, with real ales from XT, a range of ciders and also - new this year - a gin bar converted from a hot air balloon basket.

There was a whole host of fun activities on offer to entertain children from an inflatable maze, bouncy castle and slide, to zorbs, games and stalls. New again this year was a spa area offering Thai massage sessions by Panada, reflexology by Tais, and also a brilliant mobile barbers - Three Chairs Male Grooming - who turned up in a specially converted classic Mini. A great selection of artisan food stalls were kept very busy all day and into the evening.

The Fringe has two parts - the free daytime event with music, followed in the evening by a ticketed event offering four comedy acts in a large marqueeand tickets sold out. Joe Bor performed his regular compering duties, and then the audience enjoyed uproarious humour from Steve Hall, Andrew Watts and Zoe Lyons.

All monies raised from the Fringe go towards the upkeep and improvement of Towersey Playing Fields.