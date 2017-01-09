Food processors recalled over blade danger fears

A high street retainer has recalled a range of food processors over fears that parts of the devices’ blades could detach.

John Lewis has issued a recall notice for food processors DFP14BCNJLU and DLC2009, as it has been found that in some rare instances cracks may be found in riveted blades which could lead to a portion of the blade to detach.

The company is conducting a voluntary replacement scheme for the items, which carry stock numbers 855 47802 and 855 41904 respectively, and which could have been purchased between 2007 and 2013.

A company statement advised: “If you own one of these models and it has a riveted blade, please contact the supplier, using the free phone number 0800 9888 104 to arrange for a free replacement blade.”