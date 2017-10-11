Festive photos needed for Mayor’s charity Christmas cards

Residents are being asked to help the Mayor of Thame create his charity Christmas card.

Cllr Tom Wyse would like to see a festive image of St Mary’s Church on the front of his charity cards this year and is inviting the community of Thame to send in their photographs. If you have captured St Mary’s Church in the snow, or perhaps at a festive moment, please send your photo(s) to rosie.collins@thametowncouncil.gov.uk. You would be credited on the cards, which will be sold in Thame Information Centre in the lead up to Christmas, with all monies raised going to the Mayor’s charities – the Red Kite Family Centre and Thame and District Day Centre.