FARMING MATTERS: Sun shone on Bucks County Show

And so another Bucks County Show is over, and what a fabulous day it was for everyone who attended. The weather was scorching and suncream was being liberally reapplied throughout the day.

This fabulous one day show is created almost exclusively by volunteers who, even now, are starting to think ahead to next year’s event. As with farming in general, they are at the mercy of the weather on the day, and in past years we have seen some pretty soggy and muddy shows. I wasn’t covering the show for The Bucks Herald this year, I was working with Bucks TV to produce a video report.

As mentioned last week, I did get to see the prize winning commercial pies, and I did pay more than one visit to The English Chocolate Fountain Company for my annual overload of chocolate. It says something that the lady who runs the stand recognises me the minute I turn up each year.

Aylesbury Town Council provided a lovely marquee, offering face painting and free refreshments (including home made cake) to the sound of vintage music from The Bob and Dot Show.

The cattle lines included some fabulous animals including one of my favourites, a truly beautiful British White with its distinctive markings of black ears, nose and eyes.