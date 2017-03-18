FARMING MATTERS: Overnight stop for articulated lorry

My husband and I were out late recently to welcome the livestock haulier, who had arrived to spend the night in his massive three tier articulated truck in preparation for a 6am start. Michael Brett expertly manoeuvred the 45 foot trailer plus tractor unit into our yard and showed me the inside of the impressive cab. It’s fitted out with a night heater, two bunks, a fridge freezer, television and all mod cons.

And Michael needs them as he travels across the entire country from Scotland to Wales and by ferry to Ireland, staying overnight on farms as he collects and delivers cattle, sheep and pigs.

Michael Brett in the impressive cab, which is fitted out with all mod cons. of Picture copyright Heather Jan Brunt

His grandfather, father and uncle before him were all livestock hauliers and he was carried in the massive vehicles by carry cot when he was a baby. He says he remembers washing out the lorries when he was just four years old.

Michael loves everything about his job and said: “I like the variety of work, being with the different animals, doing different things each day and seeing different parts of the country.”

After collecting 10 cattle from us, Michael was off to collect further loads from around the area, including a visit to one of our farming cousins.