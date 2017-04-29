FARMING MATTERS: Award time of the year

There are annual awards in many industries and agriculture is no exception.

The British Farming Awards are back for 2017 and in addition to the traditional core sectors of dairy, beef, sheep, arable and machinery, there is a celebration of other sides to the industry.

New entrants coming into farming, the wealth of diversification businesses and the acknowledgement of an evolving digital presence within the sector are all represented in the categories.

Organised by Briefing Media Agriculture, the parent company of Farmers Guardian, Arable Farming and Dairy Farmer, there are 14 categories in total.

These include Agricultural Student of the Year, Contractor of the Year and Family Farming Business of the Year.

Emma Penny of Briefing Media Agriculture said: “From the smallest businesses to the larger units and from start-ups to those which are long established, the British Farming Awards is a reflection of the diversity, innovation and strength of spirit across our industry.”

To enter or to nominate someone you feel is doing an exceptional job and deserves recognition for their efforts, complete the online application form by Friday July 14.

For more information, individual categories and tips for entering visit the website at www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk