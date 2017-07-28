England women’s hockey coach Danny Kerry, from Shabbington, recovering after heart attack

The head coach of the England women’s hockey team Danny Kerry has returned to the UK as he continues his recovery from a heart attack.

Kerry, who lives in Shabbington, suffered the illness while coaching the national side during their World Hockey League campaign in South Africa.

Kerry told the England Hockey website: “I would like to give my huge thanks and debt of gratitude to Dr Ramjee and the wonderful staff at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg for the exceptional care I received whilst in hospital.

“At the same time I wish to place on record my thanks to our team doctor, Cath Lester, who took me into hospital and liaised with my family, the team and England Hockey back home.

“I am sure this was not the role Cath signed up for as a sports medic!

“I would also like to convey how proud I am that both players and staff continued through the tournament in such a professional manner, particularly during the Saturday I was admitted.

“Finally, I look forward to some extended time with my wonderful family and friends, to recovering, and to returning to the role I love in due course.”

The England squad, which will feature Aylesbury-based players Zoe Shipperley and Jo Hunter, will be led by assistant coach David Ralph during their EuroHockey Championship campaign in Amsterdam in August.