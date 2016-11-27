Search

Thame schoolgirl wins road safety poster competition

Barley Hill School pupil Sophie Bryant with her winning road safety poster design PNL

A schoolgirl from Thame has won a national road safety poster competition.

Sophie Bryant, nine, a pupil at Barley Hill Primary School won the competition after designing the poster to coincide with National Road Safety Week. Sophie won a banner of her design to display at the school as well as a trophy.

In addition, every pupil at the school gets a high visibility drawstring bag.

Headteacher Anne Stopforth said: “Road safety is an important issue for our school and we’re grateful to Recognition Express for this competition, which has provided a fun way of engaging the children about the subject.

“They have made a huge effort and I think their designs communicate very well the importance of road safety.”