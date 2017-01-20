Oxfordshire’s largest careers event comes to Thame

The largest careers event in the county is coming to Lord Williams’s School in Thame on Tuesday January 31.

Future Fest gives young people the opportunity to talk to experts about all aspects of careers including college, subject choices at Key Stage Four level, Sixth Form, degrees, A-Level choices, apprenticeships or employment.

The drop-in event runs from 5.30pm to 8pm at the sports hall in the lower school.

There will be talks about apprenticeships at 6pm and 7pm as well as the chance to talk to employers about careers opportunities.