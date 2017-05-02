Musician and chef provides Haddenham schoolchildren with a flavour of his life during special visit

Haddenham St Mary’s C of E School welcomed musician, TV personality and chef Levi Roots for a special visit last week.

Levi played music on his guitar, whistle and flute, and gave the pupils an insight into some of the ingredients used in his famous recipe Reggie Reggie Sauce.

Children got the chance to participate in a musical workshop, offered by two London-based musicians, teaching skills in playing a steel drum and providing an opportunity to listen and dance to this very distinctive Caribbean sound.

