A-Level Results 2017: Lord Williams’s School

Students at Lord Williams’s School in Thame were celebrating yesterday morning (Thursday) after achieving outstanding A-Level results.

The pass rate was 99% with 48% of passes at A*/A and B grades.

Acting Heads of Sixth Form Penny Lowe and Lesley McPherson said: “We wish to congratulate our Year 13 students on achieving such excellent results.

“We are extremely proud of all of our students’ achievements and these results are a product of their talents and hard work.

“Despite the significant challenges faced by both staff and students with regards to the new A Level courses and examinations, these results are testament to the fantastic work ethic shown by the students and the unstinting teaching and support from all staff who have guided them through the last two years.

“They have a bright and exciting future ahead of them and we know they are going to make a big impression wherever the next stage of their journey takes them.”

Headteacher David Wybron added: “These results are very impressive and students should feel very proud of their achievements, as a result of their abilities and hard work and the dedicated input of curriculum and pastoral staff, whatever their starting points.”

The following students achieved A* or A grades in three or more subjects:

Oliver Carlile, Conor Fleming, Emma Fotherby, Juliette Frontier, Isabel Hambly, Jack Higgins, Joel Kandiah, Graham Kemp, William Kendall, Heather Knight, Rachael Knight, Gabe Locke, Anna Macdougall, Daniel Patey, Matthew Shaw, Angel Strachan, Tilly Stubbs, Matthew Wallis and Benjamin Williams.