Day centre in Thame launches new website

A new website has been launched by Thame and District Day Centre.

The independent charity has met at Thame Community Hospital in East Street for the past 30 years and is held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30amm until 3pm.

Manager Gill Coleman said: “Our work is about keeping people in contact and this is a way we can aim to keep in touch with our supporters, potential volunteers, and especially those who would like to attend the centre and those who may be in position to help them or advise them.

“A downloadable referral form can be found under the tab “Joining us” and a donation button has been added, should anyone wish to help us continue the good work that we do.

“With this launch we are keeping up with our town and we are keeping up with the times.”

The bright and beautifully designed website, created by Chinnor Website, details the work of the centre, and in its statement of welcome it says: “We provide a day out with plenty of refreshments, a two-course hot meal and a variety of entertainment for people from Thame and some nearby villages, who are elderly, frail or perhaps isolated.”

One volunteer driver said: “This place contributes to everyone’s enjoyment of life, including mine.”

Find the website at http://www.thameanddistrictdaycentre.co.uk/home/