Dancers stage show in spectacular costumes

A cast of more than 200 dancers from Thame and district staged a successful show as a finale to two terms of work.

The Romy Louisa Dance Academy put on their triennial show, Better When I’m Dancing, at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, featuring a cast with an age range from 2 years to 18.

Principal Romy Hodges said: “The show was amazing and everybody enjoyed the fantastic experience at Waterside Theatre. It was the culmination of two terms hard work with a variety of styles and dances which included our dances taken and performed at Disneyland Paris last summer. The costumes were spectacular.

“This show was extra special and emotional as five long term pupils dancing at the school for over 15 years were leaving - they are Paige Morris, Maddie Mccarthy, Kiera Grimsdale, Heather Knight and Emma Fotherby.”

The show raffle raised a fantastic £700 for the neo-natal intensive care unit for babies / Burps at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, a charity very close to Romy as her son was born prematurely three years ago.

The school has been running for 33 years and offers amazing performing opportunities and professional exams.