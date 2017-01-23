Pair sentenced after Thame burglary and car theft

Two men have been jailed after a burglary and a theft from a car in Thame.

Adam Coaker, 35, of Peppard Road, Emmer Green and Graham Aitken, 53, of Southcote Lane, Reading, were sentenced in connection with a burglary at a commercial car garage on Lupton Road and a theft from a car in which a registration plate was stolen on Grenville Road.

Both offences took place on December 17 2015 and both men were located and arrested on the morning of the offences.

Coaker pleaded guilty at the beginning of the trial and Aitken was later found guilty by a jury at the same court.

Coaker was sentenced to 21 months in prison for the burglary offence and four months in prison for the theft from a vehicle, to run concurrently.

Aitken was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Investigating officer PC David Simpkins said: “The crimes committed by both men took place just before Christmas, when the victims should have been enjoying the festive period, not having to deal with the repercussions of these offences.

“Hopefully this sentence sends out a message that burglary and theft offences are taken seriously by Thames Valley Police, and our officers will conduct thorough investigations to ensure every effort is made to bring offenders to justice.”