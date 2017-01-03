Man has ear bitten and loses tooth during attack at Waterstock hotel

A man had his ear bitten and lost a tooth after a fight at a hotel near Thame.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in which the victim required stitches following the attack at the hotel at around 3am on Thursday December 22.

The man was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital after reportedly being bitten and punched, where he received stitches to the wound.

A 38-year-old man from Chorley in Lancashire was arrested nearby on suspicion of GBH in connection with the incident and has been released on bail until February 2.

PC Jamie Lawes from Thame police station said: “Anyone who has any information about the incident and has not yet come forward is asked to call 101 and speak to me or if you would prefer then contact Crimestoppers.”