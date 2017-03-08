Man arrested after murder of woman in Ludgershall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Ludgershall on Monday.

The 43-year-old man from Thame was arrested and later released on police bail until April 10.

Officers were called at about 12.25pm on Sunday by the ambulance service following reports that the body of a 47-year-old woman had been found in a property in The Green in the village.

A post mortem was carried out on Monday which revealed the cause of death to have been a subdural haematoma.

The woman has been identified as Samantha Blake-Mizen and her next of kin have been informed.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand that there will naturally be some concerns in the community following this incident, but I would like to reassure people that a full investigation is taking place, and that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

“We continue to support the family of the victim, at this very difficult time.

“People living nearby may see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information which they think could relate to this incident, no matter how small it may seem, to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 as soon as possible.”