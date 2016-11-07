Jewellery and camera equipment stolen in Thame burglary

Jewellery and camera equipment have been stolen from a home in Thame.

Police are investigating after the incident on Thursday November 3 between 11am and 4pm at an address in Moorend Lane.

Police say they believe entry was gained by smashing through a rear patio door.

They then ransacked the property leaving personal possessions and clothes all over the house.

It is believed they left through the same patio door with jewellery and camera equipment.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Gibson of Abingdon said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was around Moorend Lane on Thursday who may have witnessed the incident.

“Anyone who has any information about the incident should get in touch via the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101.”