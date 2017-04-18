Haddenham fire latest: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson

Two teenagers have been arrested after a large fire in Haddenham yesterday (Monday).

Police have arrested and released under investigation two 15-year-old boys, one from Thame and one from Aylesbury, in connection with the blaze at Manor Farm, which is now being treated as arson.

Fire crews were called to Manor Farm, off Station Road between 3pm and 3.30pm on Easter Monday, to the fire involving 120 bales of miscanthus, also known as elephant grass.

Police attended the scene, and put road closures in place in order to carry out an investigation, and to protect residents from harm.

Investigating officer Police Constable James Holmes said: “These fires could easily have caused people to be seriously injured, and had the fires continued to grow and spread, there could have been significant damage to the farm.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information which they think could help our investigation to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference ‘43170110615.’