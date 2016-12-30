Car stolen from Travelodge car park in Thame

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Thame.

The theft occurred around 3.40pm in the Travelodge car park yesterday (29/12).

The vehicle stolen was a Melbourne red BMW M3 registration plate AX08FWB with a V8 engine, 4 litre, carbon black roof, grey allows, small carbon spoiler and four exhausts.

The offender was described as an Asian man with a bald head and a slight black beard, wearing a grey coat and black trousers. He is 5ft 6 with very yellow teeth and a slight Birmingham accent.

There was also a suspicious Asian man in his twenties wearing sunglasses driving a gun metal coloured BMW 3 series coupe parked nearby at the service area.

Investigating officer PC Ali Shahed, based at Thame police station, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has seen a car in recent days resembling the one in the image as this is similar to the vehicle that was stolen.

"We are also urging anyone to come forward with information about the parked car nearby that may have been used to drop off the offender at the scene.

"Please contact us on the non-emergency number 101."

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.