Crews tackle blaze at village restaurant

A fire broke out at The Swan restaurant in Tetsworth in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, November 15).

Two crews from Thame Fire Station were called to the scene at 12.20am, along with fire engines from Watlington and Slade Park, Oxford Fire Stations.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and high pressure fans and prevented the fire spreading from the restaurant to an adjoining antiques shop.

Fire investigators from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene investigating the cause.

Incident Commander Station Manager Paul Webster said: “The sounding of a smoke alarm raised a near-by neighbor who called the fire service.

“Our crews were on the scene very quickly and along with a good routine of closing the doors in the property prevented this incident escalating and fire spreading to the antiques shop.

“This type of incident reminds us all to check our smoke alarms because a fire like this can go undetected so easily and then the losses can be so much greater.”

