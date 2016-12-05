CONGRATULATIONS! Aylesbury WILL have the world’s first David Bowie statue

Aylesbury will be the first place in the world to memorialise David Bowie with a statue.

A Kickstarter campaign which ends in 20 hours has smashed the target of £100,000 after hundreds of fans from around the world pledged money.

The statue is billed by campaigners David and Sue Stopps as the ‘centerpiece of of rebranding Aylesbury as a music town’ and is expected to generate £2million in tourism revenue every year.

It will be created by renowned sculptor Andrew Sinclair.

The crowdfunding campaign officially ends at 11.30am tomorrow, and supporters are being asked to still pledge funds if they can to ensure that the target is maintained.

Aylesbury Friars Club founder David Stopps, who speerheaded the campaign with his wife Sue, said: “And so many people thought that it would never happen! I can’t tell you what we have been through for the past 40 days, there were times of utter despair when we thought it was never going to work out.

“But deep down I always knew that it would pull through.”

David Bowie chose Aylesbury to debut his legendary Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust albums at the town’s Friars club.

He also championed the town as a perfect first touring stop for the likes of Blondie, Talking Heads, Ramones and Modern Lovers.

He also appeared on stage with friend Iggy Pop when he played at Friars, in support of his friend and the club.

