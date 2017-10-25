Comedy double bill with stars from Edinburgh

A double bill with top circuit comedians is coming to Thame.

Jarlath Regan and Alex Smith bring their sell-out Ednburgh shows to The Players Theatre, Thame, ono Friday, November 10, at 7.45pm.

Alex Smith

Heading the bill is Jarlath Regan with his latest, enormously popular show ‘Organ Freeman’ which in part tells the hilarious yet moving story of his recent kidney donation to his brother.

The Times described the show as ‘stunning’ and Metro said it was ‘side-splitting stuff.’ Jack Whitehall said ‘This show is Brilliant!’

Thame is getting an early chance to see Jarlath’s show before he goes on a major UK tour next year.

Jarlath is an award winning comedian, writer and broadcaster who has gained a deserved reputation for his uplifting, inventive and relentlessly funny stand-up.

Taking a lead from the theme of Jarlath’s show the players will feature some information and posters helping to raise public awareness of the NHS organ donation campaign, in the theatre foyer.

Also on the bill is Alex Smith with his third Edinburgh show ‘Real Man’.

In this show Alex has set out to find out what constitutes a ‘real man’. The result is an hilarious hour of comedy and song.

Chortle describes the show as ‘Quirky with unhurried confidence - and unexpected twists.’ Fellow comedian Russell Kane said of Alex ‘a star has been born’

MC for the evening is the ever popular local comedian Andy Gleeks.

A players spokesman said: “It promises to be a fantastic night and a chance to see two great shows direct from Edinburgh.”

Tickets are priced at £12, or £10 if 4 or more tickets booked, and available from 01844 217228 or www.thameplayers.co.uk