Cinderella and Peter Pan come to life at new exhibition in Thame

The colour and fun of panto can be enjoyed at close range in a new exhibition now open in Thame.

With Christmas and the panto season almost here Thame Museum has unveiled an exhibition telling the story of the history of pantomime.

‘Its Behind You’ is a special exhibition, which opened on Saturday, November 4, dedicated to the history and the stories behind popular pantomimes including Cinderella, Puss in Boots and Peter Pan.

Run in conjunction with Thame Players, who have loaned the museum a range of colourful costumes and props, the exhibition is a multi-generational experience with a treasure hunt and quiz for children and lots of fascinating information for adults on pantomime through the ages.

Patricia Dean, the exhibition organiser, said: “With the pantomime season fast approaching the museum’s exhibition has something of interest for all the family including props, quizzes and even a treasure hunt.”

The exhibition can be seen until April 4. Thame Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday 10am until 4pm and Sunday noon until 4pm. The museum is closed over Christmas and the New Year.

Visit http://www.thamemuseum.org