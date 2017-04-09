Chinnor’s first ever passion play - a great success

An audience of more than 700 people enjoyed an alternative retelling of the Easter story through Chinnor’s first ever passion play.

Jesus on the cross during Chinnor's first ever passion play

More than 120 people were involved in the performances on Saturday April 1 at White’s Field.

The play was opened by a 21st century family eating breakfast, discussing the origins of Easter eggs.

The family were then transported back in time to AD33, complete with costumes, to see for themselves the last week of the life of Jesus Christ.

The entry of Jesus included performances from the school choirs of St Andrews and Mill Lane primary schools who sung a song written and composed by 16-year-old villager Bobby Sluka.

The crowd watched in silence as Jesus was denied, betrayed, whipped and finally executed on the cross.

Hope and joy then returned during the resurrection scenes that followed.

The play concluded with Jesus, dressed in 21st century clothes, joining the family to show he was alive and relevant in today’s society.

Organisers described the event as a great success and thanked everyone involved.