Charity Christmas card shop opens its doors in Thame

Thame Cards For Good Causes charity Christmas card shop has opened for an 11th year earlier this month.

The shop staffed by volunteers is located in Christchurch in the Upper High Street and is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm until Friday December 9.

Cards for more than 30 national and local charities are on sale together with Christmas essentials such as wrapping paper and gift tags.

The shop was opened by the Rev Dr Romilly Micklem who is pictured above with shop manager Janet West and shop volunteers.