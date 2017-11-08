Can you help? Family lose possessions after fire rips through their Aylesbury home

A family have lost nearly all of their possessions overnight after a fire ripped through their home in Stoke Road, Aylesbury.

The five-strong family, and pet cat Panda managed to escape the flames after the fire broke out at around 5.20pm yesterday afternoon.

Severe damage has been caused to the first floor of the home - and firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

Three men and a woman who were in the house at the time suffered from the effects of breathing in smoke and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Michelle Long and her partner Thom live at the property, with Michelle’s children Chloe is 21 , Jamie 20, and Ellie, 17.

And now the family face an uncertain Christmas, after many of their belongings were either destroyed or damaged by the fire.

Today Michelle’s eldest daughter Abitha Pallett, who does not live at the address, took to Facebook to appeal to friends who might be able to help, and The Bucks Herald is extending this appeal to our readers.

Abitha said: “Possessions can be replaced but people can’t. As a lot of possessions have been lost and the building declared inhabitable due to the damage I would be hugely grateful if anyone has any of the following they’d be willing to donate or sell to me:

- Clothes - any women’s clothing between sizes 6-10. Small and medium men’s clothing.

- Electrical goods (they’re not going to be able to take anything from the house)

- Furniture (we are still waiting for the new house location and mine and Joe’s tiny flat can’t store much in this regard but offers/deliveries welcomed)

- Anything else you can think of.”

If you have anything that you could donate to the family please get in touch by calling the newsdesk on 01296 619718, and we will pass your details on.