Thame student launches her own company - while still at uni

A student from Thame has launched her own company while studying for her university degree.

Sarah Hrycyk, 21, has set up digital marketing consultancy firm KAS Digital Insights while still studying for her BA Honours in Advertising Management and Digital Communications at Bucks New University in High Wycombe.

Sarah and Katie pictured either side of the homepage for the website of their company KAS Digital Insights

Sarah, who lives in Maple Road and attended Lord Williams’s School set up the company with fellow student Katie Pink, who lives in Milton Keynes.

She said: “We did a live brief with the Ceramic Tile Company in our second year and I loved it!

“I wanted more experience and so we decided to start up our own company.

“I’m very creative and Katie’s more geared towards the digital side so we work very well together.”

The pair hope to run the company as a full-time venture once they finish their course but for now they are having to juggle it with their studies.

Sarah said: “We’re very time-organised, and we work at the weekends and evenings to juggle it all.

“It definitely helps towards our coursework because it’s a very hands-on module.”

Although Sarah loves university and the course, it could all have been very different.

She said: “I hadn’t planned to go to university originally so my parents said I had to get an internship in a workplace.

“While on an internship, I fell in love with PR and decided to do a business degree.”

The students first client was Beaconsfield Therapies, who they made contact with through lecturer Vic Davies, who said: “The skills they have learned at Bucks New University through our applied and practice-based curriculum has really helped Sarah and Katie and given them the confidence to set up their own company.

“At Bucks Business School we provide our students with live briefs so they are working with actual clients to develop genuine marketing solutions and through their own company Sarah and Katie have now taken this concept on further.”

Sarah and Katie helped Beaconsfield Therapies develop a digital marketing strategy to help them make the most of social media, email marketing and online PR.