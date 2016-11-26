Actress to attend business day in Thame

Actress Samantha Bond is coming to Thame for this year’s Small Business Saturday.

Competitions, workshops and consultation events will be running throughout the day on Saturday December 3 at Christchurch in the Upper High Street.

There is a competition open to Thame’s High Street retailers who are invited to enter a Christmas window display.

First prize is a case of prosecco, a consultation with a retail marketing expert and a trophy.

Mrs Bond, who has appeared in Downton Abbey, plus James Bond and Hercule Poirot films, will be presenting prizes to the winners and runners-up.

The winners of the Young Entrepreneurs competition will also be announced, following a Dragon’s Den-style presentation to the panel of judges on the same day at the Spread Eagle Hotel.

The winner will receive a cash prize of £500, a year’s mentoring from a business expert, and a trophy.

MP John Howell will be on hand to make the trophy presentations along with Tim Luscombe from Thames Valley Business Advisers.

There are also nine free-to-attend workshops and one to one sessions with business experts, with entertainment provided by the Thame Pop Choir and Stagecoach Thame.

For more information about the day’s events or to book a space visit www.smallbizthame.uk.